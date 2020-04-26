Convoy of trucks gives autistic boy birthday to remember

LISMORE mother-of-three, Shonel Roberts, was stumped for something her autistic son, George, could enjoy for his 11th birthday after travel restrictions stopped them from visiting relatives interstate.

"We were going to go to mum's in Brisbane - George's nan - when the borders were still open," she said.

Ms Roberts said she had a birthday planned but then "iso happened".

"He misses his friends; George isn't really good on the phone or zoom or Skype," she said.

At wits end, Ms Roberts took a chance on her son's love for Lismore council's garbage trucks.

"George loves the trucks; he's outside watching them every week. I bought him a work-shirt and sewed the Lismore City Council logo on it for him," she said.

"He wants to be a garbage truck driver when he grows up."

Ms Roberts messaged former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell asking her if they could get a truck to drive past for her son's birthday.

But when council heard the boy was celebrating his 11th birthday in isolation, young George got the surprise of his life when a garbage-truck convoy rolled up to wish the youngster a happy birthday last week.

Seven of Lismore council's waste collection trucks made their way past the Goonellabah home with one making a brief stop to hand the youngster a 'Garbage Man Day' T-shirt made just for him.

George is "garbage truck mad", according to waste-collection driver Brenton Hare who has known the family for more than eight years.

"We've been giving George rides in the truck since he was three," Mr Hare said.

"He videos the trucks and won't go to school until he sees the garbos."

The seven-truck convoy drove past the boy's home with the drivers honking and singing out "happy birthday, George!" then turned around and came back for a second run.

The video of George's surprise birthday present has gone viral with 1000 shares and 3000 likes.

"The best birthday surprise ever!" Ms Roberts posted on Facebook

"He was in shock! Forever grateful to Lismore City Council and the garbage truck drivers - you guys are George's idols and have been a part of his world since he was three.

"Thank you so much to everyone who helped me arrange this."

https://www.facebook.com/LismoreCityCouncil/videos/1303420609856862/