Cool burning steeped in Indigenous culture

TRADITIONAL methods of cool burning of the Australian bush have been shared with delegates from land management agencies on the Fraser Coast and Glen Miller is hoping it will lead to changes in policies.

Glen, president of the Butchulla Men's Business Aboriginal Association, said Aboriginals had used fire for different reasons, burning small areas to help with hunting, but cool burning fires were still needed to stop the build-up of dangerous fuel loads in the bush.

"Aboriginal people always regarded fire as a friend not a foe but today we see too many people afraid to burn," he said.

"Then you get a fire catastrophe."

Mr Miller said small areas needed to be burnt regularly and the decisions on what and when to burn could not be made "by some desk jockey looking at a calendar".

Decisions needed to be made on the ground by those who knew the country and fuel load conditions.

They watched the weather constantly, gauging wind and using moisture from heavy dew, light rain or approaching heavy rain to keep fires cool or contained.

Cane farmers and pastoralists, like Aboriginals, understood but time factors were critical.

"Now dates are set to burn government land and they try to burn too much," Glen said.

"Land owners have to apply for permits and by the time they get them the best and safest time could have passed."

Butchulla men who have been involved with traditional burning workshops run by Victor Steffensen at Wujal Wual and in the Bunya Mountains gave a slide show presentation in Maryborough on Monday to about 30 delegates, including officers of National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Maryborough Sugar Factory and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mark Singho, treasurer of the BMBAA, said he had been amazed at the support.

"We have a good relationship with the NPWS," he said.

He hoped traditional burning practices would be adopted in Queensland as in New South Wales.