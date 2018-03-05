Cool cash back offer with new rebate

IF YOU bought a home appliance this year, hold onto your receipt because you could get $300 back in your pocket.

Queenslander's can apply for rebates of up to $300 on energy efficient appliances to save on their electricity bills.

Hervey Bay Harvey Norman's manager of electrical franchise James Blum said anyone who bought a fridge, air conditioner or washing machine with a rating of four stars or over was eligible for the rebate.

"Four or five star appliances use less power and are easier on your electricity bill," Mr Blum said.

"We have an air-conditioner for $649 at the moment which you can claim and if you are successful with the rebate application, that's an air-conditioning system for $349."

You can get $200 for washing machines, $250 for fridges and $300 for air-conditioners.

However, there was a catch.

The Government set aside $20 million for the rebate and the time frame in which the money will run out is unknown.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said those who have successfully applied for the rebate could expect money back within days or weeks.

"People who have already bought new energy-efficient fridges, air-cons and washing machines since January 1, and have registered for the rebate, have 30 days from (February 19) to get those applications in," Dr Lynham said.

"If you haven't bought one already, I'd encourage householders to consider buying appliances with at least a four-star energy rating.

"It's one of the best ways to save on your electricity bill, and that's why this rebate is part of our $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan - to help make Queenslander's power bills more affordable."

Energy Efficiency Council chief executive officer Luke Menzel said loud and large appliances were often massive "energy hogs" and new models with high star rating could be cheaper to run.

"Upgrading to a new, more efficient fridge or air conditioner can be one of the easiest ways of cutting your energy bill," he said.

"It's great news that the Palaszczuk Government is helping Queenslanders upgrade their appliances so families can lock in those savings as quickly as possible."

To apply visit www.qld.gov.au/appliancerebate .