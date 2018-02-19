WEATHER: Cool change coming and showers forecast

AFTER sweating through heatwave conditions on the Fraser Coast we're in for some relief with a cool change heading our way.

Maximum temperatures are expected to drop below average from Tuesday night with an upper trough bringing cooler weather and winds from the south east.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said this would bring moisture and shower activity to the coast.

"There is the potential for up to 10-15mm from Wednesday onwards but it's uncertain exactly how much will fall at this stage," Mr Clark said.

"It will be a nice cool change with winds to freshen from Tuesday evening.

"It will feel a lot different to what it has over the last week."

While it's too early to say, Mr Clarke said while they couldn't rule out any further heatwave conditions in March and April, the cool change was expected to last at least a week.

Top temperatures are expected to average between 28 and 29 degrees in Hervey Bay from Wednesday and 27-28 degrees in Maryborough.

There is a chance of showers in Maryborough but the city isn't expected to get as much as the Bay.