Cool change expected to stick around

Amy Formosa
by

WE had a cooler than average night last night and the cool change is sticking around.

It dropped to 14 degrees in Maryborough overnight, which was two degrees below average.

The Heritage City and Hervey Bay are expected to have below average maximum temps for the next few days.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said the southerly change was due to a high pressure system near Victoria.

"This means temperatures are a few degrees below average," Mr Clark said.

"It's unusual to see a high anchor itself for such a long time," he said.

Mr Clark said the current high down south was known as a 'blocking high' which meant no other weather systems could develop in the next week.

Temps will range between 16-26 in Maryborough and 19-26 degrees in Hervey Bay until at least Tuesday before slowly warming up.

Winds are expected to reach up to 25 knots in the Bay on Saturday before dropping to 15-20 knots on Sunday.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cool change fcweather fraser coast weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle

