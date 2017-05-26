Cool change to bring below average temps to Coast

THE weather is starting to cool down on the Fraser Coast with single digit minimums forecast for late next week.

A cool southerly change is expected to bring minimum temps below May averages for the last week of the month.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard said at this point it was difficult to predict exactly when the region would experience the coolest winter weather.

The average May minimum for Hervey Bay is 14 degrees and 13 degrees for Maryborough.

Maryborough can expect to drop to 11 degrees on the last day of the month and Hervey Bay can expect 12 degrees.

Minimum temperatures have ranged between 15-18 degrees in Maryborough and 14-19 degrees in Hervey Bay for May.

The coolest morning for the month of May so far has been Tuesday May 16.

Maryborough's minimum dropped to 9.5 degrees.