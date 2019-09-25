COOL COURTHOUSE: Air-con plan supports Coast jobs

HERVEY Bay Courthouse is running with cool efficiency thanks to a major jobs-supporting upgrade.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said a $468,000 air-conditioning upgrade had reduced the courthouse's energy consumption and supported a dozen jobs.

"Local Hervey Bay contractors MVO Services had up to 12 people employed on site each day - a great boost for the local economy,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"It was a timely investment, coming more than two decades after the Hervey Bay Courthouse was opened in 1995.”

The upgrade included the replacement of two main mechanical switchboards, five air conditioning units and ductwork.

The air-conditioning controls were also upgraded, and a new air-conditioning split system was installed in the court's data room.

"The new air-handling units will improve energy efficiency and reduce the overall energy consumption of the court complex,” Mrs D'Ath said.