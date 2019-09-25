Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay courthouse has benefited from a major air-conditioning upgrade.
Hervey Bay courthouse has benefited from a major air-conditioning upgrade. Contributed
News

COOL COURTHOUSE: Air-con plan supports Coast jobs

Christian Berechree
by
25th Sep 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Courthouse is running with cool efficiency thanks to a major jobs-supporting upgrade.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said a $468,000 air-conditioning upgrade had reduced the courthouse's energy consumption and supported a dozen jobs.

"Local Hervey Bay contractors MVO Services had up to 12 people employed on site each day - a great boost for the local economy,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"It was a timely investment, coming more than two decades after the Hervey Bay Courthouse was opened in 1995.”

The upgrade included the replacement of two main mechanical switchboards, five air conditioning units and ductwork.

The air-conditioning controls were also upgraded, and a new air-conditioning split system was installed in the court's data room.

"The new air-handling units will improve energy efficiency and reduce the overall energy consumption of the court complex,” Mrs D'Ath said.

air conditioning department of justice fcjobs fraser coast jobs hervey bay courthouse
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast pizza lovers have voted overwhelmingly

    premium_icon Fraser Coast pizza lovers have voted overwhelmingly

    News It was great to receive the feedback about the success and we have to keep up our high standards

    • 25th Sep 2019 10:05 AM
    ROLLING COVERAGE: Council goes bush for monthly meeting

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Council goes bush for monthly meeting

    Council News Public participation is now underway

    Public tip off leads police to 8.5kg cannabis, $122,000 cash

    premium_icon Public tip off leads police to 8.5kg cannabis, $122,000 cash

    Crime Detectives have seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of...

    FIVE DAYS LEFT: How to cast a vote for Festival of Redheads

    premium_icon FIVE DAYS LEFT: How to cast a vote for Festival of Redheads

    News Voting is open online until 11.59pm on September 29