Cool start to May as relaxed health restrictions greeted by single digits

Despite a cold start to the day on Saturday morning, Urangan’s Leanne Fletcher and Don Cook enjoyed a picnic beside the river at Burrum Heads. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

THE FIRST weekend of relaxed coronavirus restrictions was a chilly one for Fraser Coast residents.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning greeted early risers with single digit minimum temperatures.

Despite the brisk conditions, people still headed outdoors to enjoy their new-found freedoms following weeks of strict COVID-19 regulations.

The mercury plummeted to just 4.1 degrees in Hervey Bay on Saturday morning, while Sunday was not much warmer at 6 degrees.

Similar minimum temperatures were recorded in Maryborough, with a cold 4.8 degrees on Saturday and just 5.6 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures in Hervey Bay peaked at 24.6 degrees on Saturday afternoon, while the mercury climbed to 24.7 degrees in Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast cool conditions to continue into the first few days of the week.

Maximum temperatures in Hervey Bay are only expected to reach around 25 degrees Monday, while Maryborough residents can expect sunny conditions and a top of 26 degrees.

The chance of rain increases to 40 per cent in Hervey Bay on Monday, with evening and morning showers expected on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

In Maryborough, there is a 10 per cent chance of rain on Monday.

Showers are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions will begin warming by Thursday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 27 degrees in both cities for the remainder of the week.

Most of the state recorded their lowest temperatures of the year this weekend.