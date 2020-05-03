Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite a cold start to the day on Saturday morning, Urangan’s Leanne Fletcher and Don Cook enjoyed a picnic beside the river at Burrum Heads. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
Despite a cold start to the day on Saturday morning, Urangan’s Leanne Fletcher and Don Cook enjoyed a picnic beside the river at Burrum Heads. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
News

Cool start to May as relaxed health restrictions greeted by single digits

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd May 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FIRST weekend of relaxed coronavirus restrictions was a chilly one for Fraser Coast residents.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning greeted early risers with single digit minimum temperatures.

Despite the brisk conditions, people still headed outdoors to enjoy their new-found freedoms following weeks of strict COVID-19 regulations.

The mercury plummeted to just 4.1 degrees in Hervey Bay on Saturday morning, while Sunday was not much warmer at 6 degrees.

Similar minimum temperatures were recorded in Maryborough, with a cold 4.8 degrees on Saturday and just 5.6 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures in Hervey Bay peaked at 24.6 degrees on Saturday afternoon, while the mercury climbed to 24.7 degrees in Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast cool conditions to continue into the first few days of the week.

Maximum temperatures in Hervey Bay are only expected to reach around 25 degrees Monday, while Maryborough residents can expect sunny conditions and a top of 26 degrees.

The chance of rain increases to 40 per cent in Hervey Bay on Monday, with evening and morning showers expected on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

In Maryborough, there is a 10 per cent chance of rain on Monday.

Showers are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions will begin warming by Thursday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 27 degrees in both cities for the remainder of the week.

Most of the state recorded their lowest temperatures of the year this weekend.

bom fraser coast hervey bay weather weather weather news winter weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        premium_icon Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        News The suspect was located at a commercial property along Boat Harbour Dr

        How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        premium_icon How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        News Even at home we still encourage the students to be respectful, be learning and be...

        BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        News The teenager fell off the roof in Maryborough on Saturday