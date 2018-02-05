Menu
Cool weather nearly breaks February record on Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
by

WE were only a few degrees of a record breaking February minimum on Sunday as the region experienced cooler than average Summer temperatures. 

In Hervey Bay the minimum dropped to 19 degrees on Sunday and 19.8 degrees on Saturday. 

The lowest February minimum on record is 16.6 degrees in 2013. 

We had just over 55mm of rain in the Bay over the weekend with a possible shower forecast today. 

In Maryborough it cooled down to 19.2 degrees on Saturday and 18 degrees on Sunday which is only a few degrees higher than the lowest February temp on record which was 14.4 degrees in 1988. 

There is a similar forecast for the Heritage City today. 

We can expect maximums to reach 29 degrees until Thursday while minimums will reach 20 degrees. 

 Have you been enjoying the cool change on the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Topics:  fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
