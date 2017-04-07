Cooler change brings lovely weather for holidays

HELLO school holidays, the Fraser Coast has been putting on some lovely weather for the holiday makers.

Slightly higher winds but not bad enough to keep the diehard anglers off the water.

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

There has been a cooler change, thank goodness, making for much nicer conditions out in the boat and fingers crossed some more consistent weather as we now head for those winter months.

The stir of the water has put the usual suspects on the chew.

Species such as barramundi and mangrove jack are fans of the flush out putting plenty of bait throughout the system.

And as an added bonus the crabs have been on the move in multiple creeks such as German, Kalah and Rocky creeks and within the next week or so we'll also see a huge increase in prawn numbers and sizes, just in time for Easter lunch.

If you're chasing a feed of bread and butter fish stay out of the higher reaches and more into the deeper channels of the creeks and estuaries.

The Urangan Pier is a very family-friendly location to fish with the kids over the holidays.

A variety of fish have been caught from whiting and flathead to queenies and mackerel and again there is an abundance of bait.

Up the Island sports fisho's are still having a blast catching all the pelagic fish, sight fishing for queenies and golden trevally in the shallows or trolling and casting slugs in the deep for tuna and mackerel.