Coomera believes, then beats big brother for the Cup

WIN: Coomera celebrates its win against Gold Coast in the 12 Boys final.

COOMERA Blues's success in the Junior State Cup's 12 Boys competition is the ultimate underdog story.

Coomera found itself facing a Gold Coast outfit that had knocked the Blues out of and dominated ttouch tri series, with a squad Coomera coach Steven Murray described as elite.

"To come out here and play against them, it was making the boys believe they could do,” he said.

Gold Coast watches on. 12 Boys final: Coomera Blue v Gold Coast. Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney

"The GC team is elite. They're a top side, they've got boys in there that are well beyond their age.

"It was just a matter of making our boys believe they could do it and getting out here and going all the way and they did it.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Murray said it was a well-deserved reward for years of hard work.

"It's been a long time coming,” he said.

"We've made the semis and been knocked out in the semis the last couple of years.

"It's a young team, we've got most of this team back next year.

Coomera's Tyahn Tamati. 12 Boys final: Coomera Blue v Gold Coast. Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney

"There's maybe four or five that go up. A lot of our 12s come back for another year so we're very lucky.”

Murray admitted it was a tough week for his side, but the boys rallied, dug deep, and produced the performance of their young lives when it mattered most.

"There's been a few ups and downs. It gets tough when you're trying to keep their morale up when little things can just crush them, they can turn negative,” Murray said.

"But we got through, we got through.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rockhampton Reds beat Toowoomba White 7-5 in the 12 Girls final.