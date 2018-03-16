Cooper rises through ranks in Shannon Series

SINCE he was in diapers, Cooper Reid has always loved fast cars.

The 10-year-old junior racer will be one to watch in Round 3 of the Junior Sedan Shannon Series.

It's an impressive feat for the Fraser Coast boy, who has gone neck and neck with drivers seven years his senior in the junior category since he started racing earlier this year.

Tomorrow, he will race in his prized Daihatsu Charade 1300.

Dad Scotty Reid, himself a speedway fan, can't contain his excitement.

"I've always been into speedway ever since I was a young boy, and since I started again in September last year, he's obviously seen that and wanted to pick it up,” Scotty said.

"He's only had five meets, and he's getting faster and faster.

"Once speedway is in your blood you can't get it out.”

Cooper was one of six from the Fraser Coast who represented the region at the Junior Sedans Queensland Title in Rockhampton on March 1, competing alongside Kayden Swindells, James Ryan, Jayden Torrisi, Linkin Huth and Bryce Bayfield.

While the group did not take a top spot, Jayden placed ninth in the 20-lap event.

Scotty owes the rising performance of his son to his growing confidence on the track.

"He's been going well, picking people off as he's been going along,” Scotty said.

"As proof, Cooper made his first overtake at Bundaberg a few weeks ago.

"I think he enjoys it because of the thrill of the drive, as a 10-year-old he gets access to all these powerful cars.”

Scotty said Cooper has to keep competing up until he turns 17, at which point he progresses from the junior category to seniors.