COOPER'S WALK: Help give brain cancer the boot

SO BRAVE: Cooper Christensen was just six year old when he lost his battle to terminal brain cancer. He was the light of his parents, Amanda (pictured) and Michael's, life.

NOVEMBER 30, 2014, is a date that Amanda and Michael Christensen will never forget.

It was the day their four- year-old son, Cooper, was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Each year this deadly aggressive brain cancer affects about 10-15 Australian children between the ages of five to nine, with a devastating prognosis of about nine to 12 months to live.

Cooper sadly passed away at the age of six on July 25, 2015.

Mrs Christensen said that due to the cancer's position in the pons (part of the brain stem), it affects a child's everyday functions such as walking, talking, eating, drinking and eventually their breathing, all while the child was cognitively aware of the changes.

She said surgery or chemotherapy could not stop it - only 30 rounds of radiation treatment was offered to slow the progression.

She said Cooper, who was often called Captain Cooper because of his love for Captain America, fought his battle courageously with "such determination and love".

"Cooper loved Captain America, which was his ultimate superhero," she said.

"He loved the beach, his friends, M&Ms and the movies.

"Cooper is missed and loved by all those who knew him and those who he inspired to never ever give up."

In December 2015, a boardwalk on Hervey Bay's esplanade, running for 300m from Neilsen's Park to Aquaview, was named "Cooper's Walk".

It was one of Cooper's favourite places.

To help find a cure for the insidious disease, the couple have started a charity called Walk4BrainCancer - Hervey Bay.

After two years of solid fundraising the charity is edging $40,000, with Mrs Christensen hoping to raise another $10,000 this year.

To do that, Cooper's Walk Charity Boot Sale will be held on November 25.

"Walk4BrainCancer - Hervey Bay was created not only in loving memory of our son Cooper, but for many families whose lives have been touched by this horrendous disease," Mrs Christensen said.

"I believe we can achieve."

Bargain hunters are encouraged to check it out and local residents or market stallholders are invited to book a stall and sell their unwanted items.

It costs $15 for a 3m by 4m car spot.

Bookings can be made by phoning Elders on 4128 0268.

The event will be held at 10 Jeppesen Rd, Toogoom, from 9am-2pm.