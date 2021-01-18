Menu
Police Arrest
Crime

Cop car rammed, wanted man dragged from vehicle

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Jan 2021 11:32 AM
A POLICE car has been rammed in a dramatic arrest at Townsville Airport.

Initial reports indicate police were attempting to intercept a wanted person driving a black Holden Cruze at the airport about 11.30am.

The wanted man rammed the police car and crashed into a rental car in the ordeal.

Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police officers smashed the windows of the wanted man's car and dragged him from the vehicle.

Police arrested a wanted man at Townsville Airport Picture: Alix Sweeney
He was arrested at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to treat an officer who suffered some minor glass cuts to his hands.

The wanted man had cuts down his legs, and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It is not clear why the man was wanted by police.

Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. One officer was treated for minor cuts at scene. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The car windows were smashed in the arrest. Picture: Alix Sweeney
car rammed crime police car

