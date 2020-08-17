Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

Peyton McKernan leaves court after being sentenced for offences including assaulting police and damaging a police vehicle.

A YOUNG woman punched a police officer and caused thousands of dollars in damage by smashing the windows of a police car with a concrete block.

An Ipswich court has heard the 19-year-old took a damning self-portrait as she was damaging the police car, which police later used as evidence against her.

Details of the nasty temper tantrums thrown by Peyton McKernan were heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court where the teenager was recently given a suspended jail term.

McKernan, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer on February 3; assault causing bodily harm on March 16; wilful damage to police property; contravening a police banning notice; committing public nuisance; driving when SPR suspended; driving when licence suspended; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; contravening a police direction; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro tended photos of the injuries suffered by the male police officer, and of the damage caused to the police car.

Sgt Molinaro said McKernan was sentenced in June to a 12-month probation order for serious assault of a police officer, obstructing police, and wilful damage for offences that occurred after the charges currently before the court.

She said those similar offences involved the young woman kicking out a window and damaging the door of a police car.

In that episode, the court heard McKernan lay on the car seat and kicked an officer in the face.

Sgt Molinaro said if the offences now before the court had been dealt with at the same time, the penalty imposed by the court would likely have been greater.

Sgt Molinaro said the offences involved McKernan using a closed fist to punch the police officer in the head several times.

In a separate incident Sgt Molinaro said McKernan threw a block of concrete to smash the windscreen of the police car, filming herself in the act.

Police sought $3400 restitution.

In a separate incident, when a Woolworths employee was talking to a male about a possible theft, McKernan walked up from behind and struck the worker with her handbag.

Then when the worker turned around McKernan swung a right hook, causing lacerations to his nose and bruising to an eye.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said McKernan spent 40 days in custody following the previous offences.

"She was distressed by the jail experience although it was not something she was supposed to find pleasurable," Mr Fairclough said.

"She was quite upset. It was a wake-up call.

"She had a difficult upbringing. Eight siblings, and her mother a heroin addict. She did have a decent education."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she hoped McKernan's time in jail would make her think before she gets into trouble again.

Ms MacCallum sentenced McKernan to three months jail for the assault of the Woolworths worker and for wilful damage to the police car.

She received a six-month jail term for the serious assault of the police officer.

McKernan received 14 days jail for failing to appear at court. All jail terms were suspended for 12 months.

She was disqualified from driving three months and ordered to pay $3400 restitution.