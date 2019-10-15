Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
Environment

Cop car wrecked in tram bingle

by Shannon Molloy
15th Oct 2019 3:40 PM

A POLICE vehicle has been wrecked after sideswiping a tram and smashing into a bollard in Melbourne this afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call nearby at about 12.35pm when the incident occurred at the corner of Flinders St and Spencer St in the CBD, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The circumstances are now being investigated.

Police say the officers weren't injured in the bingle and nor were any passengers on the tram.

 

The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9
The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9

 

Route 70 services were cancelled while diversions were in place for route 75, but both have since resumed as normal, Yarra Trams said in a statement.

Delays could be experienced into the afternoon.

More Stories

Show More
car crash police trams tram travel

Top Stories

    NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    premium_icon NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    News A WELL-KNOWN, respected community volunteer sexually assaulted a teenage boy - an act he has admitted during a police interview.

    LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    premium_icon LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    News A regional Fraser Coast town has just received a library refresh

    Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News The regions most cashed up schools have been revealed

    TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    premium_icon TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    News The graduate achieved a grade point average of 6.65 out of 7