A male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service. Picture: Zizi Averill
Cop charged with computer hacking stood down

Aden Stokes
7th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A SENIOR constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service over alleged computer hacking.

The male officer was subject to an investigation in relation to allegations of inappropriate access to confidential information and was tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He was subsequently charged with one count of computer hacking and issued with a notice to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24.

