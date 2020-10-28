Cop denies assaulting doctor partner with pool cue

A cop charged with assault has told a court he had no intention of hurting his partner when he allegedly “whacked” her to the face with a pool cue.

A cop charged with assault has told a court he had no intention of hurting his partner when he allegedly “whacked” her to the face with a pool cue.

A SERVING Tasmanian Police officer charged with assault has told a court he was having a "whale" of a time and had no intention of hurting his partner when he allegedly "whacked" her to the face with a pool cue.

Timothy Mark Ford, who is stationed in Sheffield, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his partner Evelyn Bowles-Funk at their Sheffield farm property in April last year.

Dr Bowles-Funk was left with a black eye and bruising to her face.

The couple were playing pool after having celebratory drinks with friends.

"The blow came out of the blue. It sent me reeling. I went upstairs dazed," she told Magistrate Tamara Jago.

She told the Devonport Magistrates Court that the next morning Const Ford was watching television and he looked at her stunned when she said "You do know you struck me with a pool cue last night?"

Dr Bowles-Funk said Const Ford had simply replied: "I've never hit a woman".

"There was no asking if I was all right," she said.

In the witness box, Const Ford told the court he was "passing" the pool cue to his partner as she was saying she wanted another shot.

"We were having a lot of fun. We are both terrible pool players," Const Ford told the court.

"I did not mean to make physical contact and in fact did not know I had done so."

The court heard that after she was struck, Dr Bowles-Funk said "I'm out of here" and went up to her room.

Const Ford told the court he assumed she had gone for another drink or to the toilet. When she did not return he looked for her and found her asleep in bed.

Before falling asleep, Dr Bowles-Funk had sent a text to her farm manager asking him to check in on her in the morning because Const Ford had "whacked her".

Farm manager Michael Richardson confirmed he had seen the swelling to Dr Bowles-Funk's face.

Const Ford said he had also seen her injuries the next day and was surprised.

"Her face had obviously been impacted by something. I had no intention of hurting her," he said.

He denied the prosecution's claims he was angered by her mucking around during the eight ball game and had intentionally swung the cue at her.

"Absolutely not," he replied.

Magistrate Jago will hand down her decision on November 26.

helen.kempton@news.com.au

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Cop denies assaulting doctor partner with pool cue