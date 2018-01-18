Cop, father shares bullying advice

1. Awareness is key. Parents need to know what children are doing online - parental supervision is important.

A HERVEY Bay police officer and father has shared advice to help others parents deal with the ever-growing issue of cyber bullying.

Senior Sergeant Dave Guild said it was important parents had rules around the use of social media and followed guidelines on these sites to help prevent cyber bullying.

His top tips:

1. Awareness is key. Parents need to know what children are doing online - parental supervision is important.

2. There needs to be guidelines around screen time and an open communication between children and their parents.

3. Be aware of any changing behaviours in children. Is your child withdrawn, angry or frustrated? Talk to them and ask why.