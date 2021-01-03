Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        Premium Content Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        News This is the new plan to shake up Australia’s childcare curriculum so toddlers are trained early before they enter their hi-tech future.

        Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Premium Content Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Local Faces The bundle of joy’s journey earthside began just an hour after mum and dad watched...

        50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Family Fun Take a look at our gallery of photos from New Year’s Eve events around the...

        Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Premium Content Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Crime According to police “no one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no...