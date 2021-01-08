Menu
A NSW Police officer was hospitalised after a nightmarish scene during the attempted arrest of a man in Sydney’s southwest.
Crime

Cop injured in terrifying axe attack

by Evin Priest
8th Jan 2021 7:48 AM

A NSW Police officer has been hospitalised after a terrifying confrontation with an axe-wielding man in Sydney's southwest overnight.

Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were patrolling Wianamatta Drive at Cartwright at about 9pm on Thursday when they spotted a man carrying a long-handled axe.

Officers approached and arrested the 30-year-old man; however, he managed to break free in the process of being handcuffed and fled to a nearby laneway.

The man then allegedly struck one of the officers in the head multiple times upon being caught, causing lacerations to the back of the officer's head.

The officer required hospital treatment for the wounds allegedly caused by the axe-wielding man. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
The officer required hospital treatment for the wounds allegedly caused by the axe-wielding man. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

A NSW Police spokesperson told NCA NewsWire the officer required the wounds to be glued together at Liverpool Hospital, but it is believed the officer has been released.

The man, who was arrested, was also taken to hospital for treatment for a facial laceration.

Following his release from hospital, the 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool police station.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife, escape from lawful custody, resisting arrest and intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

 

Originally published as Cop injured in terrifying axe attack

