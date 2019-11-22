Menu
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
Crime

Cop murder charge ‘shocks’ nation’s police

by Jason Walls
22nd Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S national police union has "condemn(ed)" the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death in custody of 19-year-old Kumunjayi Walker.

Police Federation of Australia president Mark Carroll said members of police forces throughout the nation were "shocked" by the charge "following an incident in the course of his duties".

"The PFA extends its full support to Constable Rolfe and his family during this difficult time and indeed to all members of the NT police force who continue to serve the entire community every single day, including our remote indigenous communities," he said.

"On behalf of 63,000 police members we commend the NT Police Association for its support for Constable Rolfe and all of the members."

Rolfe has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charge.

