Copper thief finds out crime doesn't pay

The repeat offender has been jailed.

ROY Scholey Carey found out the hard way that crime doesn't pay.

He stole $10,000 worth of copper, but only got $300 when he took the batch to a Hervey Bay scrap metal dealer.

The 42-year-old repeat offender will have three months to ponder his decision to burgle an Ergon Energy sub-station, while he sits in a jail cell.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Carey was shocked when he found out the real value of the 53kg of copper leads he stole in February.

On Thursday, Carey pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent, stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said Carey cut a gap in a six-foot high wire fence surrounding the Ergon Energy sub-station in Howard and used a car to transport out the pricey discovery.

Initially he denied committing the offence, telling police he never entered the premises, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said Carey had believed the Ergon Energy sub-station was abandoned.

"He states he was unaware of its value at the time and was quite surprised to learn the total value was some $10,000," Mr Hunter said.

"He took it to a scrap metal dealer and got $5.60 per kilogram for it.

"He states he got $300 and spent it on household items."

The polite thief, who said "thank you" multiple times during his court appearance, was sentenced to 10 months in jail. He will be released on parole on July 1.