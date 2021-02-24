Menu
Police say they “acted swiftly” to arrest a man after a bizarre alleged kidnapping
Crime

Cops act ‘swiftly’ to arrest man after alleged kidnapping

by Jason Walls
24th Feb 2021 5:52 PM
POLICE say they "acted swiftly" to arrest a man after a bizarre alleged kidnapping in a remote Roper Gulf community on Tuesday.

An NT Police spokesman said the 30-year-old picked up a 19-year-old man and allegedly drove him without consent 90km outside the community before pulling over and assaulting him.

The teenager fled into the bush but the other man allegedly chased him before leaving the area in his vehicle and driving to the victim's home where he allegedly threatening the occupants with an edged weapon.

The younger man was forced to spend the night in the bush before flagging down a passing motorist who assisted him in calling police.

Officers charged the 30-year-old with deprivation of liberty, aggravated assault and unlawful entry.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

 

