VIDEO: Cops allegedly assaulted while arresting teen girl

POLICE have charged a 14-year-old girl with multiple counts of assaulting police after she was allegedly captured on camera violently attacking four officers in Alice Springs on Tuesday.

The shocking video was captured by the teenager's mates who stand by as the female police officer is allegedly pulled down to the ground by her head and hit.

The police officer's male partner can be seen attempting to stop the girl before he too is allegedly assaulted.

He then calls for back up.

He attempts to help his colleague, at which point three other police cars arrive.

Several cops can be seen helping to free the cop and arrest the girl.

A screenshot from the video, in which a female police officer can be seen being pulled to the ground by a member of the public. Picture: Supplied

A group of bystanders can be heard yelling and swearing at the police officers, laughing, and also urging their mate to stop.

In a statement, NT Police said the alleged attack on the female officer by the girl included "kicking, hitting, biting and spitting".

NT Police Association president Paul McCue said while the attack itself was abhorrent, the fact a group of onlookers stood around laughing, cheering and filming the incident before uploading it to social media was "absolutely disgusting".

"Our members were attempting to arrest a 14-year-old girl for breach of bail when they were viciously attacked," he said.

"A female officer suffered bruising to her face after she was punched several times and dragged along the ground by her hair. She was also scratched and bitten during the assault, while the male officer was spat on.

"At a time when police are completely under resourced, trying to protect the community from a pandemic, working extreme hours in extreme conditions, we see complete disregard for their authority in that video.

"The community as a whole should be as outraged as we are."

Superintendent Brett Prowse said the girl's actions were completely unacceptable.

"The violence directed at police was unprovoked, without warning and of high and prolonged intensity - to kick and spit on officers will never be acceptable," he said.

"Despite being attacked, the responding police officers remained composed, professional and measured in their approach.

"I want to acknowledge these officers and their peers, who continue working tirelessly to keep all Territorians safe 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

