Cops called as drunk, unlicensed mum tries to drive

CAUGHT OUT: Joanne Margaret Kelk, 23, was highly-intoxicated when she tried to drive a friend's car.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother who has never held a licence drunk a cask of wine, beer and half-a-bottle of Woodstock before she tried to drive a friend's car.

Joanne Margaret Kelk, 23, was picked up by police at the Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore after she failed to appear in a Gladstone court twice.

On Wednesday, Kelk pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to these charges, plus unlicensed driving and attempting to put a vehicle in motion while under the influence of liquor.

The court heard members of the public called police when they saw two drunk females pull up at a Gladstone venue.

The court heard when police arrived, Kelk was behind the wheel and had tried but failed to put the car in gear to drive it around the corner.

Police intervened and found she had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.171 per cent.

The court heard Kelk had a two-year-old daughter and had recently returned to the Sunshine Coast to live with her father and find work.

Kelk was on a suspended prison sentence at the time of her offences in March, which Magistrate Rod Madsen activated with immediate parole.

Kelk was also sentenced to two months' jail for her failures to appear before court with immediate parole for eight months.

She was fined $1450 for the driving offences and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

Kelk told the court she did not want a licence at all.