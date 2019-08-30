Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Cops called over vandals at LNP HQ

by Sarah Vogler
30th Aug 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been to called investigate after the Liberal-National Party's head office in Spring Hill was vandalised overnight.

The office was splashed in red and blue paint with the word "resist" spray-painted on the road outside.

Both the fire alarm and the office's CCTV cameras were also sprayed with paint while the front door was covered with a type of spakfilla

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington described the vandalism as "disgusting".

"It is just a low act," she said. "The LNP is not going to be bullied by these low lifes. Really they should go and get a job."

More Stories

lnp headquarters police called vandalism

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

    Public v private: Who rules in NAPLAN

    premium_icon Public v private: Who rules in NAPLAN

    Education Big difference between results in primary and high schools revealed

    The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    premium_icon The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    News Scores of lethal tiger and bull sharks among haul

    This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    premium_icon This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    News "The last day at his bedside we were listening to him drown.”