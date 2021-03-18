Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Cops charge teen after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GET MOVING: Why we’re ranked one of the least active regions

        Premium Content GET MOVING: Why we’re ranked one of the least active regions

        News With statistics showing about 75 per cent of Wide Bay adults are not physically active enough, the Heart Foundation is calling for the upcoming State Budget to support...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        Free training to help businesses bounce back

        Premium Content Free training to help businesses bounce back

        News A free course for Fraser Coast business managers is being offered, in a bid to help...

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland