Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 9:12 AM

 

Police have arrested three people after uncovering about $50,000 worth of allegedly stolen baby formula and vitamins at two Melbourne properties.

Officers executed search warrants at a Victoria Street address in Abbotsford and a second property on Montrose Street in Hawthorn East about 11.30am on Tuesday.

They discovered baby formula and vitamins with an estimated value of $50,000.

Police also found $10,000 worth of wine and a large quantity of cash.

A 37-year-old man from South Melbourne was charged with seven counts of theft and commit indictable offence while on bail.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Hawthorn East, were released pending summons.

Originally published as Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

More Stories

baby formula crime hording

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Premium Content Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Community Town has accepted bypass but remains divided over whether it should be two lanes or four.

        REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Basketball Championship contender in action on day two of the Championships

        Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Premium Content Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Community To celebrate our region’s youth, aged from 12 to 25 years, the Fraser Coast...