Crime Cops find drunk man on ground next to car outside pub

AN EVENING of bad decisions has all but dashed a 68-year-old's hopes of ever driving again. Rodney James Lockett was disqualified from driving due to health reasons when he drove to a bottle shop while drunk, creating a scene outside a pub. The Urangan man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving and driving unlicensed. The court heard on March 17, patrons at Kondari Hotel informed police of an intoxicated man who parked at the car park to go to the venue's bottle shop. Lockett's car was parked at an angle and took up multiple parking spots. Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court police officers found him on the ground near his vehicle, and he was "disorientated." Paramedics were called to assist him. His alcohol reading was more than four times the legal limit. Lockett told the court he was temporarily suspended from driving due to his regular hospital admissions for his severe asthma. He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.