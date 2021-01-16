Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.
A woman who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.
Crime

Cops find syringe in woman’s hair

by Shayla Bulloch
16th Jan 2021 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.

About 11.55pm on Thursday, police saw a man and a woman walking along Tenth Ave, Railway Estate.

They searched the man first, and police will allege they found a bag of meth in his bag.

Officers also searched the woman and found a syringe in her hair bun, and a bag od meth, marijuana, a used needle and a water pipe in her bag.

The 27-year-old Railway Estate man was charged with one count of possess dangerous drugs and is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on February 1.

The 26-year-old Railway Estate woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensil, fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and fail to take reasonable care and precaution in respect of syringe or needle.

She is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on January 28.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops find syringe in woman's hair, meth in bag

More Stories

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather There will be severe storms with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, while some areas will hit above 40C before the chance of a cyclone forming.

        Coast schools record consistent increases in enrolments

        Premium Content Coast schools record consistent increases in enrolments

        Education The need for a new school in the region is back on the agenda again.

        Teachers inspire the next generation of educators

        Premium Content Teachers inspire the next generation of educators

        News How siblings’ education experience is inspiring their two teaching careers.

        WINNER REVEALED: Fraser Coast votes on best pub steak

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Fraser Coast votes on best pub steak

        News Chronicle readers vote on which pub has the best steak.