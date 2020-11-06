Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret videos did not save council from $350k damages payout

        Premium Content Secret videos did not save council from $350k damages payout

        Council News A judge concluded a step ladder could have prevented a council worker from being injured.

        First live tour in nine months to visit Brolga Theatre

        Premium Content First live tour in nine months to visit Brolga Theatre

        News Christmas is coming early after COVID-19 put a halt to live shows at the venue...

        Why not finishing school doesn't mean giving up on uni dream

        Premium Content Why not finishing school doesn't mean giving up on uni dream

        News She left school in Year 10 but that hasn’t stopped her from going to university and...