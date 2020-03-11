Cops forced to rescue kids from hot car

Police confronted a woman who left her kids in a hot car.

Police confronted a woman who left her kids in a hot car.

Police were forced to confront a mother who left her three children in a locked, hot car in Sydney.

The nine-year-old boy and twin four-year-old boys were left in the parked car in Riverwood.

The windows weren't down and the car was locked.

Concerned witnesses called police after seeing the children in the car, reportedly for more than an hour.

When the mother returned, police confronted her.

Police confronted a woman who left her kids in a hot car.

Police can be seen confronting a woman who left her children in the car.

"Why'd you leave the kids in the car?," a police officer can be heard asking the woman with a shopping trolley, in a video from 7 News.

"You locked three kids in the car on a 30C day. It's ridiculous. You say, 'yeah, yeah sure', but I don't think you understand."

Temperatures in Riverwood reached 29C yesterday.

Paramedics attended but the children didn't need treatment.

They were taken to Hurstville Police Station where Family and Community Services were notified.

No charges were laid.

Police confronted a woman who left her kids in a hot car.

It comes after a three-year-old boy died after being left in a minibus in Cairns.

The boy's body was found on the bus parked outside the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Edmonton, more than six hours after he was picked up from his home.

In December five-year-old Natasha Gorjup - who was pulled from a hot car in Port Stephens - tragically died in hospital.

A week earlier two sisters - aged one and two - died inside a station wagon parked across the front yard of a family home.

The lifeless bodies of Darcey-Helen, 2, and Chloe-Ann, 1, were found inside a hot car in Logan, south of Brisbane.

The temperature in the area was 31C at the time and there are reports their mother, 27-year-old Kerri-Ann Conley, had fallen asleep inside.

Ms Conley was later charged with two counts of murder.