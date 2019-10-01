Cops ground child-porn council worker

Ipswich council worker Ramius Shui-Wang Chiu, 24, has been banned from flying to Hong Kong.

Ipswich council worker Ramius Shui-Wang Chiu, 24, has been banned from flying to Hong Kong.

A QUEENSLAND council worker convicted of viewing child porn online has been banned from flying to Asia under new laws aimed at blocking sex offenders from preying on vulnerable children overseas.

Ramius Shui-Wang Chiu, 24, an Ipswich City Council worker from Bundamba, Ipswich, has applied to the Supreme Court in Brisbane in a bid to overturn the ban on him leaving Australia, imposed by Assistant Queensland Police Commissioner Brian Codd, from State Crime Command, on May 30.

Chi, who wants to go to Hong Kong for 26 days for his sister's wedding over Christmas, is a "reportable offender" and must gain written approval from the Queensland Police before he can travel overseas.

It is a crime for him to travel without police permission, even if he has a valid passport, court documents state.

He submitted a "reportable offender overseas travel application" to the QPS Commissioner on January 31, court documents state.

On June 4, Chiu was told by a Detective Acting Sergeant from the Child Protection Offender Registry that he does "not have permission to leave Australia" under new Federal laws introduced in 2017.

"Please note that it is an offence to leave or attempt to leave Australia without permission," the sergeant told Mr Chiu by letter.

"The paramount consideration in determining applications of this nature is the best interests of the child.

"There is a presumption that the issuance of passports and authorities for overseas travel by child sex offenders is not to be approved unless a good reason can be demonstrated," the June 4 letter states.

Ipswich council worker Ramius Shui-Wang Chiu, 24, has been banned from flying to Hong Kong.

In November 2017 Chiu pleaded guilty to accessing child porn over the internet and possessing child porn, court documents state.

He was sentenced in Ipswich District Court to a wholly-suspended 15 months in prison and ordered to pay a $2000 recognisance and be of good behaviour for two years.

Last year he was convicted and fined $1000 for failing to comply with reporting conditions in 2017 and 2018.

Chiu's lawyer told the court in his affidavit that the refusal to allow Chiu to travel was unreasonable.

Lawyer Michael Cridland submitted that Asst. Commissioner Codd "failed to take into account that the risk of the use of the internet to access child pornography is just as easy to achieve in Australia as it is in Hong Kong".

"Hong Kong is not a place where there are not adequate child protection systems in place," Mrl Cridland told the court in his affidavit.

He added that Chiu "has never committed an offence against a child".

Chiu plans to leave Brisbane on December 11 and return on January 6 for the wedding at the up-market Kerry Hotel overlooking Kowloon Bay.

Chiu was born and raised in Ipswich, his sister told police in his application for travel.

The case is set down for a directions hearing on October 10.