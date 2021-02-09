Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
9th Feb 2021 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after fishermen found a submerged vehicle in the Ross River near the Loam Island boat ramp.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said officers were unable to access the car which was submerged about five meters underwater.

Fishermen spotted the vehicle, believed to be a white dual cab, overnight about 8pm after noticing its headlights underwater.

Water police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service swiftwater rescue crews attended the scene overnight but the car, which is about 30 meters from the bank, was out of reach.

Sr Sgt Matheson said police would know more when extra resources including divers were from Brisbane arrived in Townsville later this morning.

"Police from Brisbane will attempt to locate the vehicle and check if anyone is inside," Sr Sgt Matheson said.

It is not clear if the find is suspicious or if the vehicle is linked to any other crimes.

Police remain at the scene near the boat ramp guarding the vehicle.

Originally published as Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sexual attack on autistic boy ‘deplorable, disgusting’

        Premium Content Sexual attack on autistic boy ‘deplorable, disgusting’

        Crime A sexual attack on an autistic teenage boy by his stepfather has been called "disgusting and deplorable" by a judge in Hervey Bay.

        New healthcare pathway for Fraser Coast homeless

        Premium Content New healthcare pathway for Fraser Coast homeless

        News A new healthcare pathway for Maryborough’s homeless has been established thanks to...

        Traineeship opens up world of opportunities for Bay women

        Premium Content Traineeship opens up world of opportunities for Bay women

        News Completing a traineeship with the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has opened up a...

        'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        Premium Content 'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        News A motorbike crash has stolen a “caring” dad away from his baby girl after he died...