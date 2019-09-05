Cops identify body found on Gold Coast beach

POLICE have all but ruled out suspicious circumstances in the death of a man found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach this morning, saying they believe he was "a drug user".

Police were called to the beach at Surfers Paradise, in front of the Jewel towers, at 5am.

Detective Acting Superintendent Brendan Smith said the body had been covered by the tide and police could see "the sand has been dragged away from the body".

The popular stretch of beach was roped off by police this morning.

Police officers had removed a black plastic sheet which had been concealing the body as forensic investigations continued about 8am.

Police at the scene where a male body was discovered on a Surfers Paradise beach this early this morning. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"At this point it's looking non-suspicious," Det Act Smith told media today.

"We've identified the male and he appeared to be a drug user with some sort of criminal history.

"It looks like a non-suspicious death. It's just unfortunate it happened, particularly in a public place like the beach at Surfers Paradise which is obviously a major tourist area."

The man was believed to have been aged in his 20s.

A black sheet was propped up to conceal the body of a man found on the beach at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Luke Mortimer

Passer-by Brisbane resident Libby Perkins came across the body surrounded by police while walking a dog on the beach this morning.

"I've come down to the beach with the dog and someone said that a person has died," she said.

"It's a shock to see someone lying there dead and not knowing why. It's quite scary."

Ms Perkins said she believed the body beneath the sheet had shoes on.

However, not everyone appeared concerned - two beach goers were spotted snapping selfies together just metres from the crime scene.