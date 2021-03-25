Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over lost phone

Shantel Eve Munro was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after assaulting police in February.

Shantel Eve Munro was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after assaulting police in February.

An alcohol-fuelled assault on police in Hervey Bay has landed a young woman before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Shantel Eve Munro, 18, pleaded guilty to nine charges - two counts of serious assault, four counts of obstructing police, serious assaults of a police officer, assault police officer and creating a disturbance in the vicinity of a licenced premises.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the first incident happened at 2:30am February 13, 2021 at the Beach House Hotel where Munro attempted to gain entry to find her phone which she lost that night.

When she was refused entry, she threatened to cut the security guards’ throats and that’s when police were called.

“Police have conducted patrols and observed Munro and informed her she was detained for a search for a knife,” Constable Edwards said.

She refused to comply and swung her hand one of the officer’s head, to which the officer raised her arm to defend herself.

“That has caused pain, bruising and small welt mark on her forearm … the other officer tried to restrain Munro and she has lashed out at him scratching him on the forearm breaking the skin, causing him to bleed.”

Munro was transported back to the Hervey Bay watch house where she continued to assault police.

“She’s become violent towards police, kicked out at them with both legs, striking one of the officers in the knee … during that action it reopened the wound on the officer’s forearm” Constable Edwards said.

Defence Lawyer Daniel Ould said Munro was remorseful for her actions.

He said his client did not have a great recollection of the night’s events, was in a vulnerable situation and did not intend to carry out the threats she made.

He also said Munro had worked in the hospitality industry and was currently looking for related work.

Magistrate John Milburn sentenced Munro to a 12 month probation order, 40 hours of community service and ordered her to pay $500 compensation to one of the officers involved.

He did not record a conviction, noting the prosecution did not press for recording a conviction, her young age, lack of criminal history and employment aspirations.