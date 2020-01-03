Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

TRAGIC: Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away on December 14, when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

TRAGIC: Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away on December 14, when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

POLICE are getting closer to identifying the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run which shook the region two weeks before Christmas.

In the wake of the crash that killed Gatton mother Julie Thomsen, investigators have been working to identify the driver responsible for her death.

Gatton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said, while his branch and the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were still working to identify the driver, they were getting closer to narrowing the vehicle's make and model down.

"We have a 10- to 15-minute window where the incident has happened and we're still going through CCTV footage of what vehicles were in the area at the time," Det-Sgt Richard said.

"Obviously, looking at footage, we can identify how many cars were in the area and now we've got a time frame we're looking at for it."

He said the investigation had been supported by a number of people who were in the area at the time.

"We've had really good support from people ringing up and coming forward saying they were in the area or that they saw the two people on the side of the road," he said.

"We're still making inquiries to identify the vehicle we believe is involved."

A week after the tragic incident, police discovered a piece of a car part believed to be from the car that struck Julie.

"We are basically still looking for information anyone has in relation to being in that area at the time," he said.

"We just want to stress to people, if they know something, come forward and, if they were involved, come forward."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

