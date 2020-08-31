Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

Police investigating Tina Greer’s disappearance have raided a home on the Gold Coast.

Police investigating Tina Greer’s disappearance have raided a home on the Gold Coast.

Police have raided a home in connection with the suspected cold case murder of a Gold Coast mum.

Homicide Squad officers executed a search warrant on the Gold Coast hinterland property on Monday in relation to the murky disappearance of Tina Greer.

Ms Greer, 32, of Beechmont, vanished in January 2012 after dropping her daughter at a friend's place before heading west to Spicer's Gap to visit her boyfriend, patched Finks bikie gang member Les 'Grumpy' Sharman.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen has revealed police believed the now deceased Sharman had murdered Ms Greer and that her remains were somewhere on the Bonogin property they are searching with cadaver dogs and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Insp Hanson said police believe Ms Greer was murdered elsewhere and brought to the property with the help of others.

He said Sharman was a 'feared' man and more people may have come forward after his death.

Tina Greer vanished in January 2012 after dropping her daughter at a friend’s place.

Sharman was immediately treated as a person of interest by police at the time of Ms Greer's disappearance but was never arrested and died in a car accident in the Gold Coast hinterland in November 2018.

Earlier this year, police posted a $250,000 reward for information to track down those believed responsible for Ms Greer's disappearance.

Sharman initially told police she visited his home as planned on January 18, 2012 but left about 9.30am the next day.

Police are searching a property at Bonogin in the Gold Coast hinterland in relation to the 2012 disappearance of Tina Greer. Picture: Jordan Fabris/Nine News Queensland

Her car, a maroon Holden Commodore, was later found locked in the car park of the nearby Governor's Chair Lookout and none of her valuables were missing.

Speaking in January on the eighth anniversary of her disappearance, Detective Inspector Dave Briese from the Ipswich Crime Group said Sharman's death had not weakened the resolve of police to solve the case.

Tina’s father Phil Greer speaks in 2013 about his daughter’s disappearance.

He said police believed other people were involved in Ms Greer's disappearance.

"He (Sharman) was certainly a person of interest because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance but we still believe there were other people that were either indirectly or directly involved in the disappearance of Tina," he said.

"It's important that we find out who was responsible, not just for the likely murder but also for anyone who assisted during or after.

"We would like to find Tina, to give closure to her family and peace for Tina as well.

"There is always someone who knows something and in the right circumstances, find their conscience and divulge certain things to police, to bring the right people to justice."

Originally published as Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder