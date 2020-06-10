Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Crime

Cops seize firearms, ammunition, stun device and drugs

Alison Paterson
10th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police searched a property in Coraki on Tuesday they found a cache of firearms and other prohibited weapons.

Officers from Richmond Police District said a man will face court today after firearms were seized from a Northern Rivers home on June 9.

About 11.15am (Tuesday June 9), officers executed a search warrant at a home on Union Street, Coraki, where they spoke with a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenage boy.

During the search, police seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendible baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with 13 offences, including possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess unauthorised firearm, cultivate prohibited plant, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The teenage boy was issued with a cannabis caution under the Young Offenders Act.

illegal firearms northern river crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough cafe survives floods, COVID-19 and now fire

        premium_icon Maryborough cafe survives floods, COVID-19 and now fire

        Breaking A fire broke out at the popular Maryborough cafe

        Calls to ‘dob in’ Toogoom tree poisoner

        premium_icon Calls to ‘dob in’ Toogoom tree poisoner

        News The ‘magnificent’ foreshore trees have been destroyed

        WEATHER: Thunderstorms loom on Coast radar

        premium_icon WEATHER: Thunderstorms loom on Coast radar

        News Changing weather patterns bring cooler, wetter conditions

        DARK PAST: When slavery came to a Qld coastal town

        premium_icon DARK PAST: When slavery came to a Qld coastal town

        News Maryborough's sugar cane industry holds dark legacy of slavery