Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Crime

EMERGENCY ZONE: Cops swarm key site in hunt for armed man

Shayla Bulloch
29th Nov 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

UPDATE 10.50AM: 

MULTIPLE police crews and a dog squad team have descended on Ormuz Ave, outside the CWA Hall in Caloundra.

Witnesses reported at least 3-4 police cars were at the scene, as the search for a 22-year-old man suspected to be armed continues.

Police have declared a PSPA encompassing Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street.

EARLIER:

POLICE have closed down several Sunshine Coast streets as they hunt for a man who is possibly armed.

Officers have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to reports of an armed man in Caloundra West this morning.

Officers said about 8am, the 22-year-old attended a Rosewood St address and became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

They believe the man made threats before leaving the property on foot claiming to be in possession of a firearm.

The declaration was made at 9.40am encompassing Queen St, Bowman Rd, the Esplanade and Edmund St.

Police are not aware if the man is still or was armed but are taking all necessary precautions.

His current whereabouts are not known.

The man is described as about 170cm tall, caucasian, fair complexion with mousy light hair.

Police are urging anyone who sights the man or has any information regarding his current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call triple-0 (000).

More Stories

armed man on the run sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police threats
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        premium_icon Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        Crime Two men have been jailed for life for the cowardly slaying of Gary Ryan, one of them motivated to suppress a sexual misconduct complaint made against him.

        Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        premium_icon Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        Crime 'You inflicted lifelong injuries on many families'

        Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        premium_icon Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        News The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in