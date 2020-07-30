Menu
Crime

Cops uncover huge grog load in boat ramp bust

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jul 2020 1:59 PM
A huge stash of alcohol allegedly bound for Palm Island has been found by police in a late-night boat ramp bust.

Rollingstone Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Tony Jacobs said about 8pm last night he saw some cars acting suspiciously at the Balgal Beach boat ramp and decided to check them out.

Police allege a 30-year-old man was waiting for a boat to take the alcohol to Palm Island.

Snr Sgt Jacobs said the activity was "common", but the amount of alcohol seized last night was significant.

Police busted a huge load of alcohol allegedly bound for Palm Island on Wednesday night.
Police found 19 bottles of rum, 13 casks of wine, 10 cans of vodka and 68 bottles of vodka.

Snr Sgt Jacobs said the amount of alcohol was worth almost $900.

He said the flow on effects of sly grog into dry communities was distressing.

"Traditionally, a one litre bottle rum equates to three domestic violence incidents," he said.

Police remain committed to preventing the illegal transportation of "sly-grog" to Palm Island, and regularly undertake searches of vessels bound for the island to ensure that it is a safe place to live.

The Condon man was charged with one count of attempt to take liquor into restricted area.

He will face Townsville magistrates Court in August.

Originally published as Cops uncover huge grog load in boat ramp bust

booze crime grog queensland crime

