Cops use spike strips to stop stolen car in Murwillumbah

A MAN who allegedly stole car from Queensland before leading police on a pursuit through Northern NSW has been stopped after police deployed spike strips.

Police said a 33-year-old man will face court today after an overnight pursuit of a stolen car that travelled through several small NSW communities.

About 12.50am this morning, police were patrolling Casino Drive at Casino when they attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for a random breath test.

The driver did not stop and the car turned onto the Bruxner Highway and drove away.

The pursuit was terminated due to dangerous driving.

The Corolla was later found travelling east on the Bruxner Highway at Parrots Nest.

Police followed the vehicle and the pursuit recommenced at South Lismore and continued through Tuncester, Boggumbil, Nimbin and Mount Burrell

At various times the Corolla was allegedly driven on the incorrect side of the road.

The car travelled through Kunghur and Uki before road spikes were successfully used.

The Corolla made its way to a service station in Buchanan Street in Murwillumbah.

As police were arresting the driver, a struggle ensued with officers having to use capsicum spray to try and remove the man from the vehicle.

During the arrest the accused suffered a cut to the forehead.

Inquiries revealed the Corolla had been stolen from Queensland earlier this month.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with police pursuit not stop (drive dangerously).

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.