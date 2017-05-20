Corbet confident ahead of return to Maryborough

THE V8 Sprintcars' return to Maryborough Speedway will contain plenty of spills according to driver and main sponsor Andrew Corbet.

The 39-year-old will be among 24 entries when the class makes its first appearance at the Heritage City in three seasons.

Corbet has left no stone unturned in his quest to win tonight's co-main event.

His team put the 800 horsepower sprintcar through its paces at southern Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway on Tuesday, and were working on the car when Corbet spoke to the Chronicle.

"We've played with different suspension setups but we'll be ready to go,” Corbet said. "It's going to be a tough field.”

While Corbet is one of the local hopes, the likes of Kevin Titman, Andrew Scheuerle and Luke Oldfield will ensure it is one of the season's highlight races.

Corbet nominated Toowoomba's Peter Lack as one of the strongest drivers in the field. Lack is yet to win an A-main race this season but has finished on the podium six times.

The field's biggest concern may be a lack of track space.

"It will be pretty full-on but hopefully there won't be any heavy crashes,” he said.

"If you have 10 cars out there with 800hp it's going to be very busy. It all depends on the draw and where you qualify. It's a pretty fast group of drivers.”

Corbet's Group is the event's official sponsor.

The Gympie-based driver said his company had done a lot of work in Maryborough and other parts of the Wide Bay, but the decision to back the event was due to his family's long association and love for speedway.

"Anything for speedway,” he said. "Our family is speedway-mad.

"It's good to put something back into speedway so we've supported events here, Gympie and Kingaroy.

"Me and my son (Jye) are involved at the moment, and my dad was around speedway for years.”

Jye Corbet will be one of 32 drivers in the Queensland Junior Sedans title race.

Bundaberg's Casey Collins is the favourite in the junior sedans field, but it is packed with Fraser Coast drivers including Aaron Carswell, Joel Berkley and Bryce Lack.