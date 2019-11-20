Corbyn v Johnson: Brexit policy stuns UK audiences

LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn's dithering Brexit policy stunned the audience of UK voters with his refusal to answer clearly outline his position.

Mr Johnson used every opportunity in the hour-long ITV News debate to promise he would deliver his deal to leave the European Union if he finally got a working majority in parliament next month, so that the country could finally move on.

But Mr Corbyn stuck to his policy that he would try to negotiate yet another deal with the EU and then hold a second referendum on Brexit.

"I've made the position clear. We will have a referendum, we will have a negotiation," he said.

The Labour leader's answer was too much for the debate audience in Salford on Tuesday night, who immediately began laughing.

Mr Corbyn has been haunted throughout the election campaign by his refusal to say what he would campaign for if he held a second Brexit poll.

He is considered to be a Eurosceptic while the vast majority of Labour MPs have vowed to do anything they can to ensure Britain stays in the EU.

Mr Johnson aimed all night at his Labour counterpart's weakness on a second referendum and demanded he tell the British people which side he would really choose.

"He is trying to conceal the void at the heart of his Brexit policy," the Tory leader said.

"He's refusing to say which side he would take. The public have a right to know."

More UK election polls on Tuesday released ahead of the debate showed the Conservatives and Mr Johnson uniting the pro-Brexit vote and expanding their lead over Mr Corbyn's Labour Party.

Labour is also picking up more votes as they squeeze out minor party rivals and could still be pushed into minority government on the back of deals with pro-EU groups like the Scottish Nationalists.

Mr Johnson made clear in the debate - the first ever of its kind between a prime minister and opposition leader aired in Britain - that the UK would leave Europe in January if he won.

"There's only one reason we're having this election and that's we have a deadlocked parliament that can't deliver Brexit," he said.

"People want to get Brexit … we have a deal that is ready to go.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Media City ahead of the night’s televised debate. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

"That's the choice. Dither and delay, deadlock and division under a Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition with two referendums - another one of the EU, another on Scotland.

"Or we can end this national misery … and get Brexit done."

Mr Corbyn was also ridiculed by the audience when he talked about some of his far-left socialist policies such as a four-day week.

But he did elicit some cheers from the audience when talking about issues outside Brexit, especially healthcare.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn answer questions during the ITV Leaders Debate at Media Centre on November 19 at Salford. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Getty

He is attempting a Bill Shorten-style scare campaign over the UK National Health Service, and claimed Mr Johnson would "sell out" the health service to US president Donald Trump in a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

Mr Johnson labelled Mr Corbyn's NHS accusation "nonsense" and sought to tackle the scare campaign head-on.

"This is an absolute invention. It is completely untrue," the Tory leader said.

"There are no circumstances whatever in which this government or any Conservative government will be on the table in any grade negotiation. Our NHS will never be for sale and I'm amazed how often this comes up."