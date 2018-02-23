Menu
HOCKEY RETURNS: The Core Cup will start tonight.
Sport

Core Cup returns to Maryborough on Friday night

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Feb 2018 5:00 AM

MARYBOROUGH District Hockey Association will celebrate the return of one of its most cherished pieces of silverware.

The Core Cup, a nine-a-side pre-season competition, will feature 18 teams in four divisions.

Wet weather forced MDHA to deem the venue's grass fields unplayable, and late restructure of the draw has shifted all games to turf.

It means the first games will be held tonight, when Granville Tigers face Roo-Teds 1.0 at 6.30pm.

Games will go for 25 minutes, and will be played in a round robin format today and tomorrow, with finals on Sunday. Phil Morgan will perform at the Stick and Whistle Bar from 5pm on Saturday.

Like Maryborough Hockey Associaiton on Facebook to view the draw.

