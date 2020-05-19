Cornetts supporting farmers with generous $50k donation

ONE supermarket chain is ensuring not only their local communities stay thriving, but also supporting the backbone of our country.

Cornetts Supermarkets handed over a generous donation to the Drought Angels, Natasha Johnston and Jennifer Gailey today at the Cornetts Supermarkets Oakey Store.

Chief Executive Office of Cornetts Supermarket, Graham Booysen said Cornetts strongly believes in supporting farmers through both purchasing locally wherever possible, and now through Drought Angels by presenting a cheque for $52,000.

“We know how much the farmers have been affected over many years of drought so are giving a donation to help the Drought Angels do what they do best,” he said.

“Cornetts believes that farmers are the backbone of our country and we always support farmers by buying locally, but right now they need more than that and we are so proud to give back to our rural friends.”

The Drought Angels fundraising organisation started in 2014 with the vision to ensure the Australian agricultural industry is sustainable and thriving for the benefit of everyone.

“We truly believe in locals supporting locals, and we are local to this community so to be able to give back to the region that supports us is something we are very fortunate to be able to do,” Mr Booysen said.

“Our farmers need everyone to buy local, buy Queensland or Australian grown and produced, because every bit helps go back to those on the land and will create healthy, vibrant communities.”

Mr Booysen who is currently turning the current Roma IGA into $5 million Supa IGA store said it’s more important than ever to supply customers with as much Queensland sourced produce and products as possible.

Alongside the newly stocked Maranoa Beef range, the Supa IGA will now stock coeliac products and more in the health and organic range.

“We believe that a good supermarket is an integral part of a small town and supporting farmers will support many regional towns throughout Queensland,” Mr Booysen said

“Cornetts pride themselves on getting involved in local communities.”