CORONAVIRUS BAN: What’s cancelled, in doubt on the Coast

EVENTS IN JEOPARDY: Cindy and the Hippo’s at last year’s Echoes Music Festival. The upcoming May event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus mass gathering ban, but smaller events will be held in Maryborough that same weekend.

WITH mass gatherings of more than 500 people banned from today, Fraser Coast event managers are in crisis talks over whether prominent events will go ahead.

The Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic is the latest event to be cancelled as health authorities scramble to contain the spread of the disease.

Other events like Anzac Day and the Fraser Coast Show are awaiting updates from their national bodies before making a decision to run their events.

The Chronicle has compiled a list of upcoming events that are going ahead, under review or have been cancelled.

CANCELLED:

Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic (April 10-12)

For the first time in 30 years, rods won't be cast from Burrum Heads for the region's annual fishing classic. Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club president Brad Dyson said he was forced to make the sad move to cancel the event because of the government-imposed ban on mass gatherings. Mr Dyson said there was a chance to reschedule but said it would depend on the timeframe of the ban. "We just want to make sure the public is safe and we extend our apologies that the event will be cancelled," Mr Dyson said. "We will be back, without a shadow of a doubt." Street Food and Craft Beer Festival (March 21)

What would have been a party brimming with craft beers, low'n'slow barbecue dishes and live music will not be happening this weekend. Organisers announced yesterday the Street Food and Craft Beer Festival, to be held at Arkarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant, will be postponed because of the latest advice on coronavirus. A new date is yet to be announced. Echoes Music Festival (May 2-3)

Pub crawlers won't be able to stamp their signature cards at this year's Echoes Music Festival (formerly PubFest). Organiser Brendan Heit said it was a difficult decision to cancel the event, saying things had become "a bit hectic". Instead, Mr Heit said a string of small events across Maryborough, including parties at the Criterion and Old Sydney Hotel, will be held in place of the festival. EATster Street Party (April 4)

Now an annual event that draws thousands to the heart of the Heritage City, organisers announced the upcoming Maryborough Street Party would be cancelled for public safety.

"We know many will be disappointed but trust you understand the decision has been made in the best interests of our community," organiser Kylie Nitz wrote on Facebook.

UNDECIDED:

Anzac Day celebrations in Maryborough and Hervey Bay (April 25)

RSL Queensland has advised all sub-branches to cancel Anzac Day events.

RSL Queensland has advised all sub-branches to cancel Anzac Day events. When contacted by the Chronicle, Hervey Bay sub-branch president Brian Tidyman said they were waiting for directions but said there was a possibility the main march may be cancelled due to crowd numbers. Fraser Coast Show (May 21-22)

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show president Melinda Wright said a decision on whether the show will run in two months was pending. Ms Wright told the Chronicle she was not joining in on the panic and was waiting to get the full facts together before a decision was made. FraserPop (July 18)

The region's annual pop culture festival, hosted by Maryborough State High School, is also in doubt.

Event organisers announced on Facebook they would provide updates on the event when more information came to light.

RUNNING:

Mary Poppins Festival (June 27-July 4) and Relish (June 1)

Despite being several months away, there are no current plans to put a hold on the region's signature festivals.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events confirmed planning was still underway for both events but they would be following any advice in line with Queensland Health.