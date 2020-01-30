Coronavirus case confirmed on Gold Coast

A PATIENT has tested positive to novel coronavirus on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Health tonight revealed the man, a 44-year-old Chinese national, is currently isolated in Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.

The man is from the city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged.

"A 44-year-old Chinese national, who is currently isolated in the Gold Coast University Hospital, has been confirmed to have novel coronavirus," a statement said.

"The man, who is from the city of Wuhan (Hubei Province), is stable.

"Further information will be provided by the Chief Health Officer in a press conference at 11am tomorrow."

The patient is being treated at Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hampson.





The Bulletin understands the patient confirmed to have the virus is one of four who arrived at the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday presenting with symptoms.

Yesterday it was reported an individual had been rushed from Pepper resort by paramedics.

Shipments of additional face masks have been distributed to GP clinics across the Gold Coast.

The man is the seventh confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Australia.

A second case in Victoria was confirmed earlier today, while four people have been diagnosed in NSW.

General Practice Gold Coast Chair Dr Katrina McLean said many patients presenting to doctors locally have been vigilant and followed health directives.

A number of GPs in the city are now equipped to see patients and test, however NSW residents suspected of having the virus are advised to go directly to hospital.

According to medical experts, patients may not initially be aware they are unwell.

"Symptoms can be quite minor," Dr McLean said.

"We really want to identify and test anyone who has travelled from China or who has been in contact with someone unwell with coronavirus so that we can test them and advise them on home isolation.

"Advice is still very much to phone first, and be guided by the practice or public health unit.

"It is changing every day."

It is also understood additional face masks will be sent to GP clinics across the Gold Coast.