Councillors sworn in – Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour retains his position. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Coronavirus casts a shadow over newly sworn in council

Stuart Fast
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
FRASER COAST Regional Council has been sworn in, three weeks after residents went to the polls.

Coronavirus social distancing restrictions made for a more subdued swearing in ceremony, but victorious councillors were still given the chance for a group photo at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre.

Re-elected Mayor George Seymour said the democratic result had given the Fraser Coast a great council with a mix of different experience from across the region.

“Each and every one of them has a great community spirit and will be going full steam into this new role,” Cr Seymour said.

The council’s first priority was the continued response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially regarding residents’ health and economic situation, he said.

Cr Seymour said residents should still be social distancing and maintain the current public health initiatives to combat coronavirus.

He said elderly residents o were still vulnerable to coronavirus.

Other priorities for the new council were keeping residents employed and keeping young people on the Fraser Coast.

“We want to see people with meaningful, productive jobs here on the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said.

He said it was big priority to keep young people on the Coast when they finished high school, either going on to further education in the region or into jobs in tourism, hospitality or manufacturing.

The council wanted to see people staying in their community for jobs and education, but the priority was keeping residents safe.

